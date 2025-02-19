Fagan Associates Inc. Has $522,000 Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

BTC opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

