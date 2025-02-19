Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

