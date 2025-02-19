Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 654,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

