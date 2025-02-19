Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.