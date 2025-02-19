Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.56. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 923,707 shares changing hands.

Fanuc Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

