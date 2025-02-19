Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.08 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.82 ($1.41). 12,271,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 3,488,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.