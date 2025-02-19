Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
