Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 17.4% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.15 ($1.43). Approximately 13,171,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 3,511,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £725.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.17.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

