Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 17.4% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.15 ($1.43). Approximately 13,171,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 3,511,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £725.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.17.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.