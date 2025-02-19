Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).

Ferrexpo Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £734.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

