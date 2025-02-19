Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

