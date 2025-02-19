Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 45,186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

