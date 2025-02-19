Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 50,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,814,000 after buying an additional 492,136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

