Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average is $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.