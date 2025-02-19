Financial Management Network Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

