Financial Management Network Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

