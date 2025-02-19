Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.