Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,365 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 929,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 851,649 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 783,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,680,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,536,025.40. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,291,328 shares of company stock worth $233,790 in the last quarter.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

