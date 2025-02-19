Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 3,258 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.82% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

BATS DURA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

