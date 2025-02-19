Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 639,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,687,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

