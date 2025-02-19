Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

