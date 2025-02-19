Financial Perspectives Inc Has $137,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

REGN stock opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

