Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Perspectives Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

