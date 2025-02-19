Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 371 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $297.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

