Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

