Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.