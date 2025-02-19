First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.87. Approximately 18,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
