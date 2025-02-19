First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.87. Approximately 18,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

