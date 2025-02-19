First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 120,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

