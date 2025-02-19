First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,905,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.