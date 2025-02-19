Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

