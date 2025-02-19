Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

