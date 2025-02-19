Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Fiverr International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.5 %

FVRR opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.