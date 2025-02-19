Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 558,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 707,117 shares.The stock last traded at $30.21 and had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.