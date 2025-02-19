Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHCUF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
