Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMHI opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.