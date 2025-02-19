Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 1,404 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

