Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

