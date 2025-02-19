Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.