Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

