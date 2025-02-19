Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.14 and a 200-day moving average of $534.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $562.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.