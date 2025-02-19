Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 3,797 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

