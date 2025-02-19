Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

