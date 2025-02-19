Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Fly-E Group Stock Performance
FLYE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 124,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Fly-E Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.