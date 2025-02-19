Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,186,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,505,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

