Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ FORD opened at $5.40 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
