Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust makes up 7.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

