Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 42,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 23,985 shares.The stock last traded at $53.66 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

