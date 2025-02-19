Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for 4.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 2.64% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

