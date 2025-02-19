Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €36.65 ($38.18) and last traded at €37.02 ($38.56). Approximately 749,250 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.27 ($38.82).
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.48 and its 200-day moving average is €34.02.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
