Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.64 ($12.24) and traded as low as GBX 964 ($12.16). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.69), with a volume of 292,657 shares.
Future Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 937.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 970.64.
Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current year.
Future Announces Dividend
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
