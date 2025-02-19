Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.64 ($12.24) and traded as low as GBX 964 ($12.16). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.69), with a volume of 292,657 shares.

Future Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 937.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 970.64.

Get Future alerts:

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current year.

Future Announces Dividend

Future Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s payout ratio is currently 3.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.