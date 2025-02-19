FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SVM Issued By Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.13 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$784.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

